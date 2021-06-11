Two more pools open in Springfield next week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After a recent stretch of hot temperatures, two more public pools are set to open in Springfield next week.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board opens Grant Beach and Silver Springs outdoor pools the week of June 14.

The pools open after the city addressed its recent lifeguard shortage. Since Memorial Day weekend, the park board has hired 11 new lifeguard hires, and are planning to add another 11 in the hiring process.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board announces the following pools are opening or have opened this year:

Grant Beach Pool, 1401 N. Grant Ave., opens Monday, June 14, and operates two days a week, Monday and Thursday, 1-6:30 p.m. Grant Beach is also open for private rentals.

Silver Springs Pool, 1100 N. Hampton Ave., opens Tuesday, June 15, and operates three days a week, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 1-6:30 p.m. Silver Springs is also open for private rentals.

Fassnight Pool, 1300 S. Campbell Ave., is open daily except Monday and Thursday, 1-6:30 p.m.

McGee-McGregor Wading Pool, 1200 E. Bennett St, is open three days a week, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. This pool is for kids age 6 and under with an adult only. Admission to this pool is free.

