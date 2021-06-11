Police searching for shooter in in north Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a man accused of shooting another man in the chest on North Broadway left the area in a black Chevy HHR. Police are looking for that compact sports utility vehicle and the shooter Friday morning. Police don’t have a license plate number.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of north Broadway on Thursday around 4 p.m. Investigators say one person suffered injuries in the shooting. Police say he was shot in the chest.

Investigators say a park ranger was in the area and heard the gunshots. When the ranger arrived on the scene, he saw several people running from the neighborhood and one person run inside the house. Police say they weren’t sure if the suspect was inside the house, but after getting a warrant and searching it, no one was found.

The victim has not been identified but police say he is in stable condition at the hospital.

Police say even though the shooter is on the run, there is no danger to the public.

KY3 spoke to neighbor Aric Richter who says he’s not concerned about his safety.

“To put it simply, God’s got me,” Richter says. “I’m not gonna question what happens.”

Richter moved to the neighborhood about six months ago and came home from work to dozens of police cars around his house. He watched as police continued to seal off the neighborhood, string crime tape across yards and bring in heavily armed police in an armored vehicle.

Richter says he’s never seen something like this in the area before.

“Who am I to judge an entire neighborhood or city based on the actions of a handful of people,” Richter says.

Police spent hours working the crime scene. Richter says he keeps to himself and doesn’t feel like he is in any danger.

“I really don’t think somebody’s coming around here to harm me,” Richter says. “It makes no sense that someone would come around some random guy and just decide something’s going on.”

