Advertisement

Police searching for shooter in in north Springfield shooting

Police say shooter took off in a compact sports utility vehicle
Shooting injures one in Springfield; police searching for shooter
Shooting injures one in Springfield; police searching for shooter
By KY3 Staff
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a man accused of shooting another man in the chest on North Broadway left the area in a black Chevy HHR. Police are looking for that compact sports utility vehicle and the shooter Friday morning. Police don’t have a license plate number.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of north Broadway on Thursday around 4 p.m. Investigators say one person suffered injuries in the shooting. Police say he was shot in the chest.

Investigators say a park ranger was in the area and heard the gunshots. When the ranger arrived on the scene, he saw several people running from the neighborhood and one person run inside the house. Police say they weren’t sure if the suspect was inside the house, but after getting a warrant and searching it, no one was found.

The victim has not been identified but police say he is in stable condition at the hospital.

Police say even though the shooter is on the run, there is no danger to the public.

KY3 spoke to neighbor Aric Richter who says he’s not concerned about his safety.

“To put it simply, God’s got me,” Richter says. “I’m not gonna question what happens.”

Richter moved to the neighborhood about six months ago and came home from work to dozens of police cars around his house. He watched as police continued to seal off the neighborhood, string crime tape across yards and bring in heavily armed police in an armored vehicle.

Richter says he’s never seen something like this in the area before.

“Who am I to judge an entire neighborhood or city based on the actions of a handful of people,” Richter says.

Police spent hours working the crime scene. Richter says he keeps to himself and doesn’t feel like he is in any danger.

“I really don’t think somebody’s coming around here to harm me,” Richter says. “It makes no sense that someone would come around some random guy and just decide something’s going on.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot again on Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The heat continues across the Ozarks
Campbell Point sits along the White River Arm of Table Rock Lake (courtesy U.S. Army Corps of...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closes swimming beach on Table Rock Lake
A possible standoff is underway at a home in west-central Springfield.
Possible standoff ends in west-central Springfield
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Neighbors in Springfield take action, offer reward to help find suspects who rushed woman in robbery attempt
Crash
Police identify victim of deadly crash in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Local artists gathered Saturday at Lafayette Park in Springfield for the 4th annual Summer...
Summer Solstice Art Fair returns to Springfield for fourth year
Fourth annual Summer Solstice Art Fair in Springfield
The Christian County Museum and Historical Society is looking to collect materials for a time...
Christian County Museum and Historical Society collecting items for 2021 time capsule
Christian County organizing time capsule
Governor Mike Parson will announce his choice to fill the vacancy in the Supreme Court of...
Gov. Parson signs HB 85 into law, creating the Second Amendment Preservation Act in Missouri