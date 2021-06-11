Advertisement

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closes swimming beach on Table Rock Lake

By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed a popular swimming beach on Table Rock Lake after tests showed high levels of E. coli.

The Stone County Health Department conducted testing at Campbell Point near Shell Knob. Officials posted signs on the beach recommending no swimming because of the high bacteria levels. Once bacteria levels are within the acceptable range, the swim beach will reopen.

Campbell Point sits along the White River Arm of Table Rock Lake.

“The Stone County Health Department came in and did some random testing and found the E coli levels were above standard,” said Jay Woods with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District.

He said this kind of thing can happen periodically throughout the year.

“You know a lot of times, I don’t know about this beach, but a lot of places you know have a lot of wild geese around the lakes and the goose feces causes some issues sometimes,” Woods said.

Some visitors still enjoyed the water for a little while today, before others got kicked out later on. Some campers had a couple worries when they saw the sign.

“That we wouldn’t be able to hangout here, just basically jump in, cool off and get out since there’s not really a beach,” camper Sarah Smith said.

But some weekend travelers still have plans to keep the fun even on the water.

“We’re going to hangout at the camp site, grill, eat and we brought our boats so we’ll be on the boat,” Smith said. “We’re fishing. And if we can rent a tube we’re gonna go tubing.”

While the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers understands it might be a little inconvenient for visitors this weekend, it said the beach will be reopened once those bacteria levels reach and acceptable range.

“On Monday our rangers will go out and be doing more testing,” Woods said. “And we should have some results back on Tuesday.”

The Army Corps of Engineers said it does not expect the beach to be closed more than a few days. In the meantime it is asking everyone to be patient, safe and follow the signs.

