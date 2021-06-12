Advertisement

Caulfield, Mo. Fire Department earns grant for new fire station

By Toni Chritton Johnson
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT
CAULFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Caulfield, Mo. are excited for plans to build a new fire station.

The Caulfield Fire Department received a $400,000 grant. The department will replace its current building, which is 30 years old. The existing building only houses three fire trucks.

“We’ll have a bigger area for us to be able to meet, have public events, whatever it is, we do fundraising dinners all the time, we’ll have a nicer facility to do that in, plus, people from the community can come in and use it,” said Fire Chief Shannon Sisley.

Chief Sisley says he hopes to start construction by the end of the year.  The volunteer firefighters also will help with demolition of the old building.

