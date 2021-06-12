Christian County Museum and Historical Society collecting items for 2021 time capsule

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Museum and Historical Society is looking to collect materials for a time capsule representing Christian County in 2021.

This comes as the approaching date nears for a time capsule’s excavation from one century ago. In 1921, residents compiled items for a time capsule that was placed behind the cornerstone of a then-newly built Christian County Courthouse.

Citizens, business owners, schools and students are encouraged to gather item’s for the 2021 capsule, particularly items that reflect Christian County.

Shannon Mawhiney, president of The Christian County Museum and Historical Society, says they also want to show off what life was like during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re hoping that people will get creative and give us anything that represents their lives right now,” said Mawhinney. “We’re trying to keep it to anything that won’t damage other things within the time capsule.”

Among the items donated include masks, paintings, photographs and T-shirts.

While Saturday is the last official day to donate, you can still call the historical society to ask about a donation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.