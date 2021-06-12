Advertisement

Columbia, Joplin win millions in lawsuit against CenturyLink

FCC, CenturyLink reach settlement for unauthorized charges on customers’ bills
FCC, CenturyLink reach settlement for unauthorized charges on customers’ bills
By Associated Press
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The city of Columbia should receive nearly $54 million after a long legal battle with a telecommunications company over unpaid taxes, a judge has ruled.

A ruling from St. Louis County Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo last week also awarded the city of Joplin $1.1 million. Under the ruling, Columbia would also keep $2.3 million in business license taxes that CenturyLink paid under protest.

The two cities sued in 2014 over the unpaid local taxes. They claimed the company had not paid some of the required local taxes going back to 2007.

Ribaudo said CenturyLink offered “no credible rationale” for refusing to pay the taxes.

The telecommunications company argued the local business taxes should not apply to some of its services, and that the cities were seeking “exorbitant” damages, The Columbia Missourian reported.

CenturyLink, which rebranded as Lumen in September 2020, said it “strongly disagrees with the circuit court’s decision and intends to aggressively pursue its appellate rights,” KMIZ reported.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot again on Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The heat continues across the Ozarks
Campbell Point sits along the White River Arm of Table Rock Lake (courtesy U.S. Army Corps of...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closes swimming beach on Table Rock Lake
A possible standoff is underway at a home in west-central Springfield.
Possible standoff ends in west-central Springfield
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Neighbors in Springfield take action, offer reward to help find suspects who rushed woman in robbery attempt
Crash
Police identify victim of deadly crash in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Local artists gathered Saturday at Lafayette Park in Springfield for the 4th annual Summer...
Summer Solstice Art Fair returns to Springfield for fourth year
Fourth annual Summer Solstice Art Fair in Springfield
The Christian County Museum and Historical Society is looking to collect materials for a time...
Christian County Museum and Historical Society collecting items for 2021 time capsule
Christian County organizing time capsule
Governor Mike Parson will announce his choice to fill the vacancy in the Supreme Court of...
Gov. Parson signs HB 85 into law, creating the Second Amendment Preservation Act in Missouri