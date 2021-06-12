Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flag Day the start of a hot week in the Ozarks

Humidity will be lower to start the week, but we’ll see hazy, hot and humid weather for the second half of the week into next weekend
By Robert Hahn
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
It has been another warm day across the area, but with less humidity, it has felt much more comfortable outside. The quiet conditions we’ve had all day will continue overnight and into Monday. Skies tonight will be mainly clear and low temperatures will dip down into the low and mid 60s and winds will become light and variable. On Monday, it will be a dry day with perhaps a few clouds streaming through during the afternoon.

Just a few clouds Monday
With plenty of sunshine across the area, it will be a hot day across the Ozarks, with high temperatures climbing up into the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds will generally be out of the north from 5 to 10 mph.

Hot on Monday
Monday is Flag Day, and it will be warm, but not very windy. That being said, I think Old Glory will look great in the afternoon sunshine.

Flag Day will be a hot one
We stay hot for the rest of the week and into next weekend. Highs will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s each day, and as we see humidity increase across the area, heat index values will climb as the week wears on. Much of the week will be dry, but an isolated shower or storm is possible the second half of the week. The best chance for rain in the next 7 days is Saturday, but this is a fairly low chance of a few isolated storms. At this point, Father’s Day next Sunday looks pretty good.

Hot all week
