HELLO WORLD! Chiefs’ star Patrick Mahomes, fiancee Brittany introduce baby girl to the world

By KY3 Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews welcomed their baby girl into the world in February.

On Friday, Mahomes introduced his first child Sterling Skye Mahomes to the world, sharing a pair of family pictures on his Twitter page from a family photoshoot.

The photos were simply captioned “Hello World.” It is the first time the family has shared a picture of Sterling’s entire face. Sterling Skye Mahomes, was born Saturday, Feb. 20.

