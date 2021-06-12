Advertisement

Help Give Hope hosts its first big garage sale, raising money for Springfield-area families

By Raquel Harrington
Updated: 8 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Help Give Hope is holding its first big garage sale of the season from June 11-12.

The big bargain event started as an actual garage sale in the early days. Since then, it has grown into a 30,000-square foot warehouse.

Since 2003, Help Give Hope has hosted its garage sales to raise money for Springfield-area families. Michael Brady, Development Director with Help Give Hope, said the garage sale is vital for the organization to help families. He explained that the event raises money to assist families with rent, utilities, car payments, and more throughout the year.

Although things looked different for shoppers, because of the pandemic, Brady said sales and donations were still high. However, he said this year, donations have been slower, especially with furniture. He said he believes it to be a supply-chain issue.

Despite COVID-19 restrictions easing across the Ozarks, organizers still want shoppers to feel safe at the garage sale. Brady explained that there are hand sanitizing stations set up, social distancing is being enforced, and plexiglass is installed to keep volunteers and shoppers safe during checkout. He said masks are recommended for those who are not vaccinated.

Help Give Hope Garage Sale:

  • Saturday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
  • All items are priced to sell.
  • Debit/credit card, cash accepted.
  • 2809 N Cedarbrook in Springfield, located across the street from Ozarks Food Harvest.

