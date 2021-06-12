One dead, two others hurt after crash on highway near Ava, Mo.

NEAR AVA, Mo. (KY3) - One person has died and two others are injured after a two-car crash Friday afternoon just north of Ava on Missouri Highway 5.

MSHP says Julie Freeman, 53, of Squires, Missouri, died in the crash. Next of kin have been notified.

Investigators say a vehicle crossed the center line of the highway, striking Freeman’s car head on. Both vehicles then went off the roadway upon impact.

Two people in the other vehicle, including a 7-year-old child, were transported to Cox South with minor injures, according to the MSHP crash report.

The Missouri Highway Patrol has investigated 14 fatalities from crashes in 2021 in the Troop G region, which covers most of south-central Missouri.

