Advertisement

One dead, two others hurt after crash on highway near Ava, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR AVA, Mo. (KY3) - One person has died and two others are injured after a two-car crash Friday afternoon just north of Ava on Missouri Highway 5.

MSHP says Julie Freeman, 53, of Squires, Missouri, died in the crash. Next of kin have been notified.

Investigators say a vehicle crossed the center line of the highway, striking Freeman’s car head on. Both vehicles then went off the roadway upon impact.

Two people in the other vehicle, including a 7-year-old child, were transported to Cox South with minor injures, according to the MSHP crash report.

The Missouri Highway Patrol has investigated 14 fatalities from crashes in 2021 in the Troop G region, which covers most of south-central Missouri.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot again on Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The heat continues across the Ozarks
Campbell Point sits along the White River Arm of Table Rock Lake (courtesy U.S. Army Corps of...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closes swimming beach on Table Rock Lake
A possible standoff is underway at a home in west-central Springfield.
Possible standoff ends in west-central Springfield
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Neighbors in Springfield take action, offer reward to help find suspects who rushed woman in robbery attempt
Crash
Police identify victim of deadly crash in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Local artists gathered Saturday at Lafayette Park in Springfield for the 4th annual Summer...
Summer Solstice Art Fair returns to Springfield for fourth year
Fourth annual Summer Solstice Art Fair in Springfield
The Christian County Museum and Historical Society is looking to collect materials for a time...
Christian County Museum and Historical Society collecting items for 2021 time capsule
Christian County organizing time capsule
Governor Mike Parson will announce his choice to fill the vacancy in the Supreme Court of...
Gov. Parson signs HB 85 into law, creating the Second Amendment Preservation Act in Missouri