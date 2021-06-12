Neighbors in Springfield take action, offer reward to help find suspects who rushed woman in robbery attempt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Parkcrest neighborhood is taking action to find two suspects who rushed a Springfield mother in her driveway Thursday night.

The terrifying video was caught on a security camera as the woman tried to get her child out of the back seat of her car.

It started with one man, TJ Ross, who offered a $20 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. When other people in the community saw that comment on Facebook, it sparked a wave of donations.

”I don’t know her,” Ross says. “I mean, the way those kind of actions change people. You don’t ever want to see that, and if it’s left unregulated and those people aren’t caught, they know they can get away with it and they’re going to continue.”

Ross lives just a few blocks down from where the attempted robbery happened. It’s something he never expected to see so close to home and that’s what inspired him to offer a small reward.

“Every little bit can help,” Ross says. “Just to inspire people like, ‘if he can do a little bit, I can do a little bit.’”

Another neighbor, Mary Alexander, says she moved to the Parkcrest neighborhood for safety, but she’s been concerned.

“I do have a garage, so I never leave my car out, but I don’t open my door after dark,” Alexander says. “If somebody comes to it, I don’t open it. They just have to go away.”

Alexander says she’s even had to call the police.

“I had a strange man in my backyard, and I walked into my kitchen and saw this man looking in my back door,” Alexander says. “I met him out front with the end roll of wrapping paper because that’s what I was working with and demanded what was he doing here.”

Countless other community members messaged Ross online wanting to donate money. The reward is now up to $5,400 and is still growing.

“I know that there’s somebody that spotted them and knows who it is and stuff like that, but they may not come forward initially,” Ross says. “This will hopefully inspire them to do the right thing.”

Police are looking for two men.

The first male is described to have a thin build and was wearing a ski mask, dark-colored sweatshirt with unknown large print writing on the front, dark-colored sweatpants with two parallel lighter vertical stripes on the side and white shoes.

The second male is described to have a stocky build and was wearing a ski mask, a dark hoodie, blue jeans with light-colored distressing on the knees and dark-colored shoes.

Police believe the vehicle is a grey Ford Explorer with tinted windows, between 2016-2019 model year and some sort of sticker on the back glass on the right side.

If you have any information on this attempted robbery, call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1755 make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

