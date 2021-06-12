Advertisement

PHOTOS: Friday-evening storms roll through Springfield and all around the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several counties in the Springfield metropolitan area, including Greene County, are either under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning or Watch.

Check out some photos of storms forming and various damages from Friday’s storm system.

Submissions come from Springfield, Willard and Lebanon. Among the viewers who submitted photos include Skylan Akins, Desirea Romesburg and Greg Shields.

Submit your photos through the KY3 News and Weather App and stay up to date on weather patterns with both apps.

