REPORT: Lake of the Ozarks falls short of Guinness World Record in attempt for largest boat parade

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - An attempt to break a Guinness World Record at the Lake of the Ozarks comes up short.

On Saturday, boaters gathered at the Margaritaville Lake Resort in Osage Beach in an attempt to break a world record for largest boat parade. They attempted to break a record of 1,180 boats in Malaysia from 2014.

Columbia’s NBC affiliate KOMU reports there were 505 boats in the parade that counted in the world-record attempt, less than half of the standing world record, according to a Guinness World Record adjudicator.

While more guests registered for the event, some did not fully follow the guidelines set by the Guinness World Records. For instance, some boats did not finish the full parade, and others did not have the required flag displayed properly.

