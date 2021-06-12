Advertisement

REPORT: Lake of the Ozarks falls short of Guinness World Record in attempt for largest boat parade

Lake of the Ozarks boat parade
Lake of the Ozarks boat parade(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - An attempt to break a Guinness World Record at the Lake of the Ozarks comes up short.

On Saturday, boaters gathered at the Margaritaville Lake Resort in Osage Beach in an attempt to break a world record for largest boat parade. They attempted to break a record of 1,180 boats in Malaysia from 2014.

Columbia’s NBC affiliate KOMU reports there were 505 boats in the parade that counted in the world-record attempt, less than half of the standing world record, according to a Guinness World Record adjudicator.

While more guests registered for the event, some did not fully follow the guidelines set by the Guinness World Records. For instance, some boats did not finish the full parade, and others did not have the required flag displayed properly.

RELATED: Tourists visit Lake of the Ozarks for world record boating attempt

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot again on Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The heat continues across the Ozarks
Campbell Point sits along the White River Arm of Table Rock Lake (courtesy U.S. Army Corps of...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closes swimming beach on Table Rock Lake
A possible standoff is underway at a home in west-central Springfield.
Possible standoff ends in west-central Springfield
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Neighbors in Springfield take action, offer reward to help find suspects who rushed woman in robbery attempt
Crash
Police identify victim of deadly crash in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Local artists gathered Saturday at Lafayette Park in Springfield for the 4th annual Summer...
Summer Solstice Art Fair returns to Springfield for fourth year
Fourth annual Summer Solstice Art Fair in Springfield
The Christian County Museum and Historical Society is looking to collect materials for a time...
Christian County Museum and Historical Society collecting items for 2021 time capsule
Christian County organizing time capsule
Governor Mike Parson will announce his choice to fill the vacancy in the Supreme Court of...
Gov. Parson signs HB 85 into law, creating the Second Amendment Preservation Act in Missouri