Strong winds lead to damaged trees and powerlines around Nixa

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Strong winds and thunderstorms rolled through the Ozarks region Friday evening, leading to various damages in southwest Missouri.

No injuries have been reported, but severe weather struck several communities in the Springfield metropolitan area, including Nixa.

KY3 viewer Larry Gary Jr. submitted photos of storm damage near his home, which includes several uprooted trees.

The National Weather Service reports wind gusts reached up to 60 miles per hour near Nixa, specifically along a boundary of U.S. 65 south of Springfield. These winds led to damaged trees and powerlines around 11 p.m. Friday.

Earlier Friday, a storm system caused damage of various extents to homes, trees and power poles in Benton County. Among the damages include the siding of some homes, small trees down and power poles bent. Winds reached up to 70 miles per hour near Warsaw, which was also hit by hail.

