Advertisement

Strong winds lead to damaged trees and powerlines around Nixa

Severe weather struck Nixa and other southwest Missouri communities Friday night.
Severe weather struck Nixa and other southwest Missouri communities Friday night.(Larry Gray Jr.)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Strong winds and thunderstorms rolled through the Ozarks region Friday evening, leading to various damages in southwest Missouri.

No injuries have been reported, but severe weather struck several communities in the Springfield metropolitan area, including Nixa.

KY3 viewer Larry Gary Jr. submitted photos of storm damage near his home, which includes several uprooted trees.

The National Weather Service reports wind gusts reached up to 60 miles per hour near Nixa, specifically along a boundary of U.S. 65 south of Springfield. These winds led to damaged trees and powerlines around 11 p.m. Friday.

Earlier Friday, a storm system caused damage of various extents to homes, trees and power poles in Benton County. Among the damages include the siding of some homes, small trees down and power poles bent. Winds reached up to 70 miles per hour near Warsaw, which was also hit by hail.

Stay up-to-date on the latest storm updates with the KY3 Weather App.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot again on Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The heat continues across the Ozarks
Campbell Point sits along the White River Arm of Table Rock Lake (courtesy U.S. Army Corps of...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closes swimming beach on Table Rock Lake
A possible standoff is underway at a home in west-central Springfield.
Possible standoff ends in west-central Springfield
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Neighbors in Springfield take action, offer reward to help find suspects who rushed woman in robbery attempt
Crash
Police identify victim of deadly crash in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Local artists gathered Saturday at Lafayette Park in Springfield for the 4th annual Summer...
Summer Solstice Art Fair returns to Springfield for fourth year
Fourth annual Summer Solstice Art Fair in Springfield
The Christian County Museum and Historical Society is looking to collect materials for a time...
Christian County Museum and Historical Society collecting items for 2021 time capsule
Christian County organizing time capsule
Governor Mike Parson will announce his choice to fill the vacancy in the Supreme Court of...
Gov. Parson signs HB 85 into law, creating the Second Amendment Preservation Act in Missouri