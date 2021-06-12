Summer Solstice Art Fair returns to Springfield for fourth year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Local artists gathered Saturday at Lafayette Park in Springfield for the 4th annual Summer Solstice Art Fair.

The fair featured 27 local artists from the Moon City Creative District, including painters, potters, woodturners and more.

Organizers say a fair like this goes a long way to help support the district, giving a home to more local artists.

“The Moon City Creative District was formed to give artists a place to work, it’s a live-work district,” said Linda Passeri. “Artists can buy property here, live here, and at in same house, they can have a studio and retail hours.

Saturday’s event is one-day only, but you can still check out the artists and their studios in the Moon City District.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.