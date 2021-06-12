Advertisement

Summer Solstice Art Fair returns to Springfield for fourth year

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Local artists gathered Saturday at Lafayette Park in Springfield for the 4th annual Summer Solstice Art Fair.

The fair featured 27 local artists from the Moon City Creative District, including painters, potters, woodturners and more.

Organizers say a fair like this goes a long way to help support the district, giving a home to more local artists.

“The Moon City Creative District was formed to give artists a place to work, it’s a live-work district,” said Linda Passeri. “Artists can buy property here, live here, and at in same house, they can have a studio and retail hours.

Saturday’s event is one-day only, but you can still check out the artists and their studios in the Moon City District.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot again on Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The heat continues across the Ozarks
Campbell Point sits along the White River Arm of Table Rock Lake (courtesy U.S. Army Corps of...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closes swimming beach on Table Rock Lake
A possible standoff is underway at a home in west-central Springfield.
Possible standoff ends in west-central Springfield
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Neighbors in Springfield take action, offer reward to help find suspects who rushed woman in robbery attempt
Crash
Police identify victim of deadly crash in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Fourth annual Summer Solstice Art Fair in Springfield
The Christian County Museum and Historical Society is looking to collect materials for a time...
Christian County Museum and Historical Society collecting items for 2021 time capsule
Christian County organizing time capsule
Governor Mike Parson will announce his choice to fill the vacancy in the Supreme Court of...
Gov. Parson signs HB 85 into law, creating the Second Amendment Preservation Act in Missouri