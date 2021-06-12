Advertisement

Top-seeded Arkansas routs North Carolina State in NCAA baseball regional

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Robert Moore went 4-for5 with two home runs and a double, finishing with five runs batted in and five runs scored as No. 1 overall seed and top-ranked Arkansas overwhelmed North Carolina State 21-2 in Game 1 of the Fayetteville Super Regional on Friday.

Moore had plenty of help as the Razorbacks picked up their 50th win of the season against 11 losses. Charlie Welch went 3-for-4 with a homer and a double, driving in four and scoring four times while raising his average to .400 on the season. Cullen Smith had two hits, including a grand slam. Arkansas scored runs off six of the seven pitchers they faced.

Patrick Wicklander (7-1) went six innings in a start for Arkansas, allowing a run on six hits while striking out six. Wicklander surrendered a leadoff homer to Jose Torres in the top of the second, walked the next two batters before getting out of the jam. The Razorbacks answered with three runs in their half of the inning and never looked back, taking the lead for good on Moore’s two-run homer.

Austin Murr had an RBI triple in the ninth for the Wolfpack (33-18).

The two teams square off in Game 2 of the best-of-three series on Saturday.

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot again on Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The heat continues across the Ozarks
Campbell Point sits along the White River Arm of Table Rock Lake (courtesy U.S. Army Corps of...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closes swimming beach on Table Rock Lake
A possible standoff is underway at a home in west-central Springfield.
Possible standoff ends in west-central Springfield
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Neighbors in Springfield take action, offer reward to help find suspects who rushed woman in robbery attempt
Crash
Police identify victim of deadly crash in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Patrick Mahomes introduces baby girl on Twitter.
HELLO WORLD! Chiefs’ star Patrick Mahomes, fiancee Brittany introduce baby girl to the world
Oakland Athletics' Seth Brown, center, celebrates after hitting a two-run home run that also...
Andrus hits walk-off single in 9th, A’s edge Royals 4-3
Tyreek Hill football camp comes to Springfield
Tyreek Hill Camp
Tyreek Hill youth football camp comes to Springfield