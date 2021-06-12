Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups on I-44 near Marshfield after vehicle hauling trailer rolls over

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers heading on Interstate 44 on Saturday morning may see some traffic backups and delays as the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates a crash.

MSHP Troop D says a vehicle towing a trailer hit a median and turned over. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 around mile marker 100 near Marshfield.

No one is hurt, including the driver hauling the trailer. However, traffic backups are anticipated for some time while crews work to clean up the scene.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

