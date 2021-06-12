Tyreek Hill youth football camp comes to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Tyreek Hill’s youth football camp came to Springfield Friday. More than 750 kids attended the camp with the Chiefs Wide Receiver.

Campers were able to take photos with the speedy receiver before going through some drills with coaches.

Hill jumped in on some of those drills as well.

He said he hopes kids can learn how to be coachable from his camps, saying he wasn’t always the biggest or the fastest growing up.

We’re not sure if we believe the part about not being the fastest, but Hill says he learned to listen to coaching advice.

