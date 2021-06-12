Advertisement

Tyreek Hill youth football camp comes to Springfield

By Mark Spillane
Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Tyreek Hill’s youth football camp came to Springfield Friday. More than 750 kids attended the camp with the Chiefs Wide Receiver.

Campers were able to take photos with the speedy receiver before going through some drills with coaches.

Hill jumped in on some of those drills as well.

He said he hopes kids can learn how to be coachable from his camps, saying he wasn’t always the biggest or the fastest growing up.

We’re not sure if we believe the part about not being the fastest, but Hill says he learned to listen to coaching advice.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot again on Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The heat continues across the Ozarks
Campbell Point sits along the White River Arm of Table Rock Lake (courtesy U.S. Army Corps of...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closes swimming beach on Table Rock Lake
A possible standoff is underway at a home in west-central Springfield.
Possible standoff ends in west-central Springfield
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Neighbors in Springfield take action, offer reward to help find suspects who rushed woman in robbery attempt
Crash
Police identify victim of deadly crash in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Patrick Mahomes introduces baby girl on Twitter.
HELLO WORLD! Chiefs’ star Patrick Mahomes, fiancee Brittany introduce baby girl to the world
Oakland Athletics' Seth Brown, center, celebrates after hitting a two-run home run that also...
Andrus hits walk-off single in 9th, A’s edge Royals 4-3
Tyreek Hill football camp comes to Springfield
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Top-seeded Arkansas routs North Carolina State in NCAA baseball regional