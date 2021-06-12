Advertisement

Woman charged with arson at Rolla apartment complex

A Rolla woman is charged with second-degree arson and first-degree burglary after an apartment...
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - A woman accused of intentionally setting a fire at a Rolla apartment complex is behind bars.

Jamie Holley, a 35-year-old Rolla resident, is charged with second-degree arson and first-degree burglary.

Rolla fire crews responded to a structure fire Thursday morning around 6 a.m. at an apartment in the 700 block of East 10th Street. One person was rescued from the fire and crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, despite smoke and water damage.

While investigating, officials determined the fire to be suspicious in nature. After gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses, Holley was determined as the suspect.

Holley is being held at the Phelps County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Per court records, Holley has a history of criminal charges dating back to 2007.

