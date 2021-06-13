DSS: Gradual return of regular SNAP benefits, food stamp program nears in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Starting later this summer, the Missouri Department of Social Services will take gradual steps to ease Missouri’s return to the regular SNAP/Food Stamp program operation.

DSS will send out letters in July to notify SNAP recipients of important upcoming dates of SNAP changes to move the state steadily toward the resumption of the regular program.

Since March of 2020, Missourians have received Pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (P-SNAP) benefits each month that maximized the SNAP amount based on the size of the household. Missourians are also getting a temporary 15 percent SNAP benefit increase through September.

August will be the last month for P-SNAP benefits to maximize benefits based on the household size. September will be the last month Missourians will get the temporary 15 percent SNAP increase.

Regular SNAP benefits will resume on October 1, meaning Missouri households will start getting the regular SNAP benefit amount their household is eligible to receive.

Throughout most of the pandemic Missouri temporarily suspended recertification interviews the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service requires SNAP participants to do at recertification every 12 to 24 months dependent upon how they qualify for SNAP. On August 1, Missouri will resume SNAP recertification interviews.

“It is very important for SNAP recipients to be aware and prepare for the upcoming actions the Department of Social Services will take to help ease Missourians’ transition back to regular SNAP,” said Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Department of Social Services. “Hopefully, sharing this information well ahead of the actions will give Missourians time to consider, plan, and budget for the future change in their benefit amount and to know what is required to successfully complete the recertification process.”

Missourians can apply for SNAP benefits 24/7 online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov, or sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov, or by fax to 573-526-9400.

