Harrison, Ark. leaders seek public input on voter-approved community center

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - City leaders from Harrison, Arkansas are asking community members to provide public input on plans for a community center approved by voters last month.

Voters in Harrison approved a half-cent sales tax on May 11 to support a $20-million project in the Creekside Community Center. The vote passed 917 to 638, along with other measures regarding recreation improvements in the city.

On June 17, Harrison city leaders will host a public forum on the Creekside Community Center at Harrison Jr. High School.

This forum is meant to inform the public of plans for the community center and what might be offered. City leaders are also looking for public input on the community center during the forum.

A plan for building the community center is in the works after two attempts to fund it. Voters failed to pass a $40-million bond measure in 2019 to build the facility from the ground up.

