Advertisement

Harrison, Ark. leaders seek public input on voter-approved community center

City leaders from Harrison, Arkansas are asking community members to provide public input on...
City leaders from Harrison, Arkansas are asking community members to provide public input on plans for a community center approved by voters last month.(City of Harrison, Arkansas - Government/Facebook)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - City leaders from Harrison, Arkansas are asking community members to provide public input on plans for a community center approved by voters last month.

Voters in Harrison approved a half-cent sales tax on May 11 to support a $20-million project in the Creekside Community Center. The vote passed 917 to 638, along with other measures regarding recreation improvements in the city.

On June 17, Harrison city leaders will host a public forum on the Creekside Community Center at Harrison Jr. High School.

This forum is meant to inform the public of plans for the community center and what might be offered. City leaders are also looking for public input on the community center during the forum.

A plan for building the community center is in the works after two attempts to fund it. Voters failed to pass a $40-million bond measure in 2019 to build the facility from the ground up.

For more information on the upcoming public forum, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flag Day will be a hot one
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flag Day the start of a hot week in the Ozarks
Federal unemployment benefits that were established to help people through the pandemic ends...
Protesters gather in downtown Springfield, stand against the end of pandemic unemployment benefits in Missouri
Governor Mike Parson will announce his choice to fill the vacancy in the Supreme Court of...
Gov. Parson signs HB 85 into law, creating the Second Amendment Preservation Act in Missouri
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Neighbors in Springfield take action, offer reward to help find suspects who rushed woman in robbery attempt
Lake of the Ozarks boat parade
REPORT: Lake of the Ozarks falls short of Guinness World Record in attempt for largest boat parade

Latest News

Trial begins Monday for Camden Co. man charged in two deaths from August 2016
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 200+ new cases; Arkansas adds 91 new cases
An intoxicated driver struck a Missouri State Highway Patrol’s trooper vehicle Sunday morning,...
MSHP reports intoxicated driver strikes trooper’s vehicle, no serious injuries reported
MSHP investigates deadly collision involving train and truck near Rogersville
Flag Day will be a hot one
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flag Day the start of a hot week in the Ozarks