MSHP reports intoxicated driver strikes trooper’s vehicle, no serious injuries reported

An intoxicated driver struck a Missouri State Highway Patrol’s trooper vehicle Sunday morning, but no one involved in the crash was seriously hurt.(MSHP Troop D)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PURDY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an intoxicated driver struck a trooper’s vehicle Sunday morning, but no one involved in the crash was seriously hurt.

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. Sunday on Highway 37 near Purdy, Missouri. It was first reported on Twitter by MSHP Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri.

One trooper was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. MSHP says that trooper had finished up a traffic stop and went inside the patrol car shortly before it was struck.

The trooper suffered minor injuries, but has since been treated and released from a Monett hospital. MSHP did not identify the trooper whose car was struck.

The driver who struck the patrol car was driving drunk, according to MSHP Sgt. Mike McClure. That driver has been arrested for DWI and faces pending charges.

“Fortunately nobody was seriously hurt. There is absolutely no good reason to drive impaired,” said MSHP Troop D in a tweet Sunday.

MSHP is investigating the crash. Additional details are limited, but we will update as more details become available.

