MSHP reports intoxicated driver strikes trooper’s vehicle, no serious injuries reported

PURDY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an intoxicated driver struck a trooper’s vehicle Sunday morning, but no one involved in the crash was seriously hurt.

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. Sunday on Highway 37 near Purdy, Missouri. It was first reported on Twitter by MSHP Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri.

This trooper’s vehicle was struck by an intoxicated driver this morning. Our trooper was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Fortunately nobody was seriously hurt. There is absolutely no good reason to drive impaired! #DontDriveImpaired #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/57UyxxVU1u — MSHP Troop D (@MSHPTrooperD) June 13, 2021

One trooper was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. MSHP says that trooper had finished up a traffic stop and went inside the patrol car shortly before it was struck.

The trooper suffered minor injuries, but has since been treated and released from a Monett hospital. MSHP did not identify the trooper whose car was struck.

The driver who struck the patrol car was driving drunk, according to MSHP Sgt. Mike McClure. That driver has been arrested for DWI and faces pending charges.

“Fortunately nobody was seriously hurt. There is absolutely no good reason to drive impaired,” said MSHP Troop D in a tweet Sunday.

MSHP is investigating the crash. Additional details are limited, but we will update as more details become available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.