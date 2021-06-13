MSHP investigates deadly collision involving train and truck near Rogersville

NEAR ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - One person has died after a collision Sunday afternoon involving a train and a pickup truck near Rogersville.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tells KY3 that the collision happened around noon on railroad tracks near Porter Crossing Road. Investigators say one person in the pickup truck has died from injuries in the collision.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are unclear, but troopers have investigated the scene for several hours Sunday.

According to MSHP Sgt. Mike McClure, the investigation will get transferred to an out-of-state agency. The victim has not been identified, but is believed to be from outside of Missouri. Authorities are working to notify family members.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

