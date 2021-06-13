Advertisement

MSHP investigates deadly collision involving train and truck near Rogersville

(KKTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - One person has died after a collision Sunday afternoon involving a train and a pickup truck near Rogersville.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tells KY3 that the collision happened around noon on railroad tracks near Porter Crossing Road. Investigators say one person in the pickup truck has died from injuries in the collision.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are unclear, but troopers have investigated the scene for several hours Sunday.

According to MSHP Sgt. Mike McClure, the investigation will get transferred to an out-of-state agency. The victim has not been identified, but is believed to be from outside of Missouri. Authorities are working to notify family members.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flag Day will be a hot one
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flag Day the start of a hot week in the Ozarks
Federal unemployment benefits that were established to help people through the pandemic ends...
Protesters gather in downtown Springfield, stand against the end of pandemic unemployment benefits in Missouri
Governor Mike Parson will announce his choice to fill the vacancy in the Supreme Court of...
Gov. Parson signs HB 85 into law, creating the Second Amendment Preservation Act in Missouri
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Neighbors in Springfield take action, offer reward to help find suspects who rushed woman in robbery attempt
Lake of the Ozarks boat parade
REPORT: Lake of the Ozarks falls short of Guinness World Record in attempt for largest boat parade

Latest News

Trial begins Monday for Camden Co. man charged in two deaths from August 2016
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 200+ new cases; Arkansas adds 91 new cases
An intoxicated driver struck a Missouri State Highway Patrol’s trooper vehicle Sunday morning,...
MSHP reports intoxicated driver strikes trooper’s vehicle, no serious injuries reported
Flag Day will be a hot one
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flag Day the start of a hot week in the Ozarks