Nolan Gorman heating up in Springfield, slugs three home runs Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nolan Gorman is heating up with the summer-like weather, slugging three home runs in the Springfield Cardinals’ 9-2 home win Saturday over the Arkansas Travelers.

Gorman’s big night marked the first three-home run game in Springfield Cardinals history. He accomplished that feat in the fourth inning, going deep in each of his first three at-bats.

Each of the three home runs had a unique twist to them:

Bottom 1st: Gorman launches his first home run of the night, which is also the first hit of the game.

Bottom 2nd: Gorman picks up a two-run shot, his second multi-home run game in as many nights.

Bottom 4th: Gorman goes deep in his third straight at bat, which is also the second in a back-to-back-to-back home run sequence between Delvin Perez and Brendan Donovan.

With five round-trippers over the last two days, Gorman has doubled his home run output from his previous 31 games.

Gorman, the St. Louis Cardinals’ No. 2 ranked prospect per MLB.com, has unleashed another level of offense in recent weeks. The 2018 first-round draft pick is hitting .435 with 7 home runs and 13 RBI in June.

“Everyone’s getting at-bats under their belts and starting to see the ball a whole lot better,” said Gorman in an interview with the Ozarks Sports Zone earlier this week. “Ultimately playing the game more and getting back in the swing of things has helped out.”

Gorman credits some of his recent success to virtual reality training. It’s a concept that St. Louis Cardinals’ first baseman Paul Goldschmidt introduced to him in Spring Training last year.

“It’s really cool. You put the head set on, you’re in a stadium and you’re facing whoever you want in the big leagues,” said Gorman on the virtual reality training.

The virtual reality headsets are designed to provide an immersive experience, according to Sept. 2020 report from Dell Technologies. Players can use the headsets to practice evaluating velocity and pitch movements. The headsets can also offer feedback on how players react to pitches and recognize the strike zone.

“It’s a new trend, it’s new to baseball now,” said Springfield Cardinals manager Jose Leger. “We have so much technology, so why not use it.”

Gorman has also proven versatile on defense, now with double-digit games under his belt at second base and third base.

“He’s taking pride in his defense without giving up on his hitting,” said Leger. “He gives everything in the cage, and it’s paying off. He’s having fun right now.”

