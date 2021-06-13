One person hospitalized after boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - One person has been hospitalized with unknown injuries after a boat fire Saturday at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fire Saturday morning near a gas dock at the 17.5 mile marker.

Yesterday, Troop F was advised of a boat fire near a gas dock at the 17.5 mile mark at Lake of the Ozarks. An officer attached a tow rope to the boat and towed it away from nearby docks, where @LakeOzarkFireDi put out the fire. One subject was transported to @LakeRegional. pic.twitter.com/BliKDc6ulz — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 13, 2021

An officer was able to attach a rope to the boat and tow it away from nearby docks to help crews put out the fire.

It’s unknown what exactly caused the boat fire, but an investigation is underway.

