One person hospitalized after boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks

One person has been hospitalized with unknown injuries after a boat fire Saturday at the Lake...
One person has been hospitalized with unknown injuries after a boat fire Saturday at the Lake of the Ozarks.(MSHP Troop F)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - One person has been hospitalized with unknown injuries after a boat fire Saturday at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fire Saturday morning near a gas dock at the 17.5 mile marker.

An officer was able to attach a rope to the boat and tow it away from nearby docks to help crews put out the fire.

It’s unknown what exactly caused the boat fire, but an investigation is underway.

