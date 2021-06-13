Three arrested in Baxter County, Ark. burglary

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - Three people accused of breaking into an unoccupied home Saturday morning in Baxter County, Arkansas are behind bars.

Michael P. Howard, 40; Christina M. Walters, 39; and Stacy L. Smith, 33, are being held at the Baxter County Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

Deputies responded to a home on Clay Mountain Lane around 7 a.m. Saturday after reports of a burglary in progress. Based on a report sent to law enforcement, a man had pried open the door to the house with a shovel while two women were with him.

Deputies found Howard, Walter and Smith at the home. Investigators say Howard tried to run away, but was detained less than an hour later.

A suspect vehicle, which reportedly belonged to Howard, was loaded with bags and items that were believed to have come from inside the home, according to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found that doors and drawers were open, and boxes were in the process of being filled.

Howard is charged with residential burglary, fleeing on foot and a habitual offender. The sheriff’s office says he has 59 previous bookings at the Baxter County Detention Center.

Walters and Smith were both charged with residential burglary. All three will appear before the Baxter County Circuit Court later this month.

