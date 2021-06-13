Advertisement

Trial begins Monday for Camden Co. man charged in two deaths from August 2016

(KSPR)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Trial begins Monday for a man accused of killing a mother and daughter in Camden County five years ago has been set again after eight delays.

Steven Endsley is scheduled to go before a judge on Monday, June 14 in Laclede County Court after eight delays in the trial.

Endsley is charged with stabbing 27-year old Danielle Smith and her 61-year old mother Teresa Jackson, then burning down their mobile home in August of 2016. Medical reports indicate that she was stabbed to death, her mother was strangled, before their bodies were burned.

Before the women were killed authorities say Endsley harassed them, though an order of protection was not filed. Reports filed with police indicate that Endsley didn’t agree with Smith’s lifestyle. Prosecutors argue that Endsley wanted to kill Smith because she was gay.

