Advertisement

2nd arrest made in deadly downtown Austin mass shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police say they have made a second arrest in a weekend shooting that killed a man and left more than a dozen more people wounded after gunfire rang out on in a busy, downtown Austin entertainment district.

Austin police say a 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday at Harker Heights High School in Harker Heights. He is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Austin police say they are working closely with the Killeen Independent School District and its police department in the investigation. The school district is about 70 miles north of Austin.

Austin police announced a prior arrest Saturday, hours after the early-morning shooting.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon has said investigators believe the violence started as a dispute between two parties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Public Schools announce fall plans
Springfield Public Schools says teacher at center of viral video controversy no longer employed
Joan Vandenberg, 81, went missing Sunday night.
Greene County deputies locate woman reported missing
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Police release new surveillance video of man wanted for questioning in attempted robbery in south Springfield, Mo.
Customers demand refunds.
On Your Side: Fair Grove, Mo. customer one of thousands demanding recall for some Samsung refrigerators
Eric Schmitt.
Missouri’s Attorney General files lawsuit against Hickory County dog breeder

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
Biden administration pushes plan to combat domestic terror
Firefighters brace for what's shaping up to be a brutal wildfire season.
West's record-breaking heat and drought fueling fires
Even as the U.S. is set to cross the grim milestone of 600,000 deaths from the virus on...
White House to host ‘independence from virus’ bash for July 4
Biden preparing intensely for Putin's tactics with aides and allies.
Biden looks to ease EU trade tensions ahead of Putin summit
Cpl. Chris Sagan conducts a maintenance check on a Beretta M9 pistol at III Marine...
US military guns keep vanishing, some used in street crimes