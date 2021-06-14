City of Nixa, Mo. starts fogging for mosquitos, experts explain effectiveness

NIXA (KY3) - The city of Nixa began fogging for mosquitos. Some have questioned how effective the spraying actually is.

According to the city of Nixa, this is a part of their annual summer mosquito abatement. The city calls it the “war on disease-carrying mosquitos.”

Springfield bug experts from Bug Zero say fogging is effective if it is done at the proper times, which is either at dusk or dawn. Jordan Hicks with Bug Zero gave suggestions on how to further mosquito prevention past the fogging.

“Make sure you get rid of any pools of water because this is where mosquitos breed. Pet bowls, hot tubs, puddles, and other water sources will create more mosquitos,” Hicks said.

According to Nixa’s Facebook page, “We do this in order to cut down on the amount of disease-carrying mosquitos within the Nixa city limits.”

The city plans on fogging on Mondays-Thursday at night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. According to the city, it plans on spraying every area once a week and plans to spray the parks more than that because they are located closer to lakes and pools. The city released a map with the fogging routes you can find here.

The city addressed the safety of the spray for residents and pets and claims it is safe.

“We would not spray if it were dangerous for our residents. The chemical we use is MasterLine Kontrol 4 (for mosquitoes, flies, and gnats). The active ingredients are Permethrin and Piperonyl Butoxide, and they are highly diluted, 90% of what gets sprayed is an inert oil mist,” said the city of Nixa’s Drew Douglas.

