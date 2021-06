SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office located a woman reported missing.

Joan Vandenberg, 81, disappeared from the 4300 block of south Meadowlark Drive on Sunday night. Deputies say she left for Walmart but never returned home.

Deputies say she is safe.

