First reading on Nixa chicken proposal set for Monday; vote could follow in near future

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A proposed ordinance allowing chickens within Nixa city limits will have its first hearing Monday night at a city council meeting. The proposal would allow up to six hens per household, but no roosters.

At the previous city council meeting, a special committee was appointed to study a proposal to allow citizens to raise chickens. Spokesperson Drew Douglas said if Monday’s meeting goes well, the city council could vote on it during a second reading.

The proposed ordinance also states that the chickens should be kept in an enclosure. The enclosures should be kept at the rear of the property, where it will be kept clean, dry, odor-free and sanitary at all times. The sale of eggs is allowed, but breeding or any sale of chicken meat or fertilizer is not.

Debby Harrison with Nixa Hardware said chicken supplies are always in high demand, especially chicken coops. Once a month, a variety of birds are for sale that bring people in from around the Ozarks. She said at Nixa Hardware, chicken coops have been a popular item.

She thinks if the ordinance passes in Nixa, it will bring up a portion of sales.

”Waters, feeders, anything that has to do with chickens,” said Harrison. “Since the pandemic, people have stayed at home, they’ve gotten comfortable with it, and now they want chickens. They want to raise their own. The price of chicken, beef, everything is going up, so people are wanting to raise their own especially eggs.”

The proposal of chickens within city limits was brought to council by a community member in March. Since then more than 600 people had signed an online petition asking for permission to raise chickens in Nixa.

