Leigh’s Lost and Found: Looking for owner of this lost puppy with distinctive markings and eyes

Lost four month old puppy with blue eyes.
Lost four month old puppy with blue eyes.(KYTV)
By Leigh Moody
Updated: 4 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a ton of puppy energy is what likely got our featured dog, lost.

This puppy is very young and appears to have a number of breeds in him that are known as runners.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss tells us, “he’s some sort of Shepherd. We think he might have some Husky or Catahoula mixed in as well, but it’s hard to say at this age. He’s got both blue eyes and a tri-color pattern with some merle spots, but not too many. So it’s hard to say what all is in him.”

Animal control thinks he’s only about four or five months old. He also hasn’t been fixed yet which often leads to dogs wandering.

He was found last week in the 2800 block of east Blaine. Someone found him running loose and brought him to the shelter.

He did have a gray harness on him at the time, but no collar, tag or microchip. If you recognize him, call animal control at 417-833-3592 or you can visit their website. And if you have a lost or found animal, you can submit them to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Animal control
Leigh's Lost and Found facebook

