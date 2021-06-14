Advertisement

Man, 25, dies after downtown Austin shooting that wounded 14

Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting...
Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting on a crowded downtown street.
By Associated Press
Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man has died from injuries he suffered during a mass shooting on a crowded downtown Austin street, which left more than a dozen other people injured.

Austin Police Department said in a statement Sunday that 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor was hospitalized after the shooting with critical gunshot wounds. Lt. Brian Moon confirmed Kantor died Sunday at 12:01 p.m.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. He said investigators believe the shooting began as a dispute between two parties.

Chacon said at least one suspect was arrested and another is being sought.

The department provided no other details. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal unemployment benefits that were established to help people through the pandemic ends...
Protesters gather in downtown Springfield, stand against the end of pandemic unemployment benefits in Missouri
MSHP investigates deadly collision involving train and truck near Rogersville
An intoxicated driver struck a Missouri State Highway Patrol’s trooper vehicle Sunday morning,...
MSHP reports intoxicated driver strikes trooper’s vehicle, no serious injuries reported
DSS: Gradual return of regular SNAP benefits, food stamp program nears in Missouri
Lake of the Ozarks boat parade
REPORT: Lake of the Ozarks falls short of Guinness World Record in attempt for largest boat parade

Latest News

British PM Boris Johnson announces the delay of government plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions...
‘Freedom Day’ for England pushed back 4 weeks to July 19
In this Sunday, April 12, 2020 file photo, Denver Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila enters the...
US Catholic bishops meet amid divisions on Communion policy
Springfield's Victim Center opens June 15.
The Victim Center in Springfield will open new home Tuesday
Crash
Woman, 87, dies in crash in Barry County, Mo.
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
LIVE: Biden news conference; NATO leaders declare China a global security challenge