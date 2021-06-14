Meyer Center reopens for exercisers Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Meyer Center reopens its doors today for exercisers for the first time since August.

As the building reopens, its service hours and fitness opportunities will change.

For now, the center is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Masks will be required for anyone not actively working out.

For more information on the reopening and how they will be keeping you safe from COVID-19, click here.

