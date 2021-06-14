Advertisement

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash in Springfield, Mo.

Officers responded to the crash around 6 p.m. near Campbell and Grand.
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 11 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist in Springfield Monday night.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was traveling east on Grand when the driver of a westbound car tried to turn south onto Campbell, in front of the bike. The motorcycle then hit the side of the car.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries, and has not been identified.

