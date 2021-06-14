Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist in Springfield Monday night.

Officers responded to the crash around 6 p.m. near Campbell and Grand.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was traveling east on Grand when the driver of a westbound car tried to turn south onto Campbell, in front of the bike. The motorcycle then hit the side of the car.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries, and has not been identified.

