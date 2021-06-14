Police release new surveillance video of man wanted for questioning in attempted robbery in south Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police released a new video Monday of a man wanted for questioning in an attempted robbery in south Springfield.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on June 9 in the area of South Broadway Avenue. Police are investigating the report as an attempted robbery. Investigators say a woman with a child in the surveillance video was not injured. Both men wore ski masks in the incident.

Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept. (KY3)

Police on Monday released new video showing a man wanted for questioning in the incident walking across a parking lot.

Detectives believe the vehicle is a grey Ford Explorer, with tinted windows, between 2016-2019 model year with some sort of sticker on the back glass on the right side. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1755 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.