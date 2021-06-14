Advertisement

Police release new surveillance video of man wanted for questioning in attempted robbery in south Springfield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police released a new video Monday of a man wanted for questioning in an attempted robbery in south Springfield.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on June 9 in the area of South Broadway Avenue. Police are investigating the report as an attempted robbery. Investigators say a woman with a child in the surveillance video was not injured. Both men wore ski masks in the incident.

Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.(KY3)

Police on Monday released new video showing a man wanted for questioning in the incident walking across a parking lot.

Detectives believe the vehicle is a grey Ford Explorer, with tinted windows, between 2016-2019 model year with some sort of sticker on the back glass on the right side. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1755 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Public Schools announce fall plans
Springfield Public Schools says teacher at center of viral video controversy no longer employed
Joan Vandenberg, 81, went missing Sunday night.
Greene County deputies locate woman reported missing
Customers demand refunds.
On Your Side: Fair Grove, Mo. customer one of thousands demanding recall for some Samsung refrigerators
Eric Schmitt.
Missouri’s Attorney General files lawsuit against Hickory County dog breeder

Latest News

Springfield Public Schools announce fall plans
Springfield Public Schools dropping 49 teaching jobs after enrollment decline
Danielle Smith and Theresa Jackson
A mistrial delays a Camden Co. man’s murder trial for the 9th time
Farm Road 186
Woman struck while walking in southern Greene County
Greene County joins several other area counties in being among the state leaders in new cases...
Webster, Taney and Greene Counties among state leaders in new COVID-19 cases
City of Nixa, Mo. begins fogging for mosquitos.
City of Nixa, Mo. starts fogging for mosquitos, experts explain effectiveness