Security guard attacked at restaurant in Osage Beach, Mo.; no arrests

Backwater Jack's Restaurant and Bar in Osage Beach, Mo.
Backwater Jack's Restaurant and Bar in Osage Beach, Mo.(KY3)
By Marina Silva
Updated: 14 hours ago
Osage Beach, Mo. (KY3) - Police are searching for a suspect following an attack on a security guard at Backwater Jacks in Osage Beach.

Police responded twice to the bar Friday night because of two intoxicated individuals.

“They met with the subjects, identified them, ultimately helped them get a ride home or to the places they were staying that night,” said Lieutenant Mike O’Day, Administrative Lieutenant with Osage Beach.

Afterwards, they responded again because of the same two individuals caused trouble.

Lt. O’Day said when the officers arrived there, the two took off running.

“The subjects took off running, officers started to chase them, but lost them in the wood line,” said Lt. O’Day.

While officers were talking to management, thats when the security guard came up.

“Apparently, he had chased two subjects and lost one of them in a back parking lot. As he lost a subject at some point, he got beat up or jumped,” said Lt. O’Day.

This is not the first time police have responded to incidents at the restaurant.

“Without seeing hard numbers, I’m not sure. But you know, we go there regularly,” said Lt. O’Day.

Police have two people in mind they would like to question, but so far nobody is in custody.

Backwater Jacks declined an on camera interview, would not provide a statement, and asked KY3 to leave the property.

