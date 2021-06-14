The Victim Center in Springfield will open new home Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Victim Center in Springfield has moved to a new home and will open Tuesday.

The new location will be at 815 W. Tampa Street. And it was built to accommodate more staff and people in need.

Brandi Bartel, the executive director of the institution, said the opening is exciting for all.

“This is really a dream come true, this has been three years in the making from the start of our strategic planning and vision,” said Bartell. “We’re so looking forward to opening our doors to the public, seeing the new space as seen what reactions our clients have to the space, because that’s what it’s all about.”

The center serves southwest Missouri with free counseling to individuals who have survived any type of violent or sexual crime. The center also has a 24 hour Crisis Response line to help people in need.

Bartel said the new space opens up new opportunities.

In the long run it will allow us to add more staffing, which will help us to meet the need to help more people,” said Bartel. “It will also allow us to provide on site classes and trainings that previously, we were really limited on offering just because of spacing concerns.”

The new Victim Center will open its doors at 9 a.m. on June 15 for walk-in appointments.

Anyone who needs help can call the hotline at 417-864-7233 or email at hope@thevictimcenter.org.

