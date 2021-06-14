Woman, 87, dies in crash in Barry County, Mo.

EAGLE ROCK, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash killing a driver, 87, in Barry County.

The crash happened Sunday morning, two miles east of Eagle Rock. Dorthy Hickey died in the crash.

Investigators say another vehicle cross the center-line, hitting Hickey’s vehicle head-on. Hickey later died in the crash. Investigators say a passenger with Hickey suffered serious injuries.

Nobody in the first vehicle suffered any injuries.

