Advertisement

ACLU asks judge to block Arkansas trans youth treatment ban

(KGNS)
By Associated Press
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union on Tuesday asked a federal judge to prevent Arkansas from enforcing its ban on gender confirming treatments for transgender youth while a lawsuit challenging the prohibition proceeds.

The ACLU requested a preliminary injunction against the new law, which is set to take effect on July 28. It will prohibit doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment.

The ACLU filed a lawsuit challenging the ban last month on behalf of four transgender youth and their families, as well as two doctors who provide the treatments.

The ban is forcing some families of transgender youth to move out of state to continue their children’s treatments, if they can afford to do so, the filing contends.

“The threat of harm to plaintiffs is concrete, imminent, and devastating, and far outweighs any conceivable cost to the state of maintaining the status quo while this case proceeds,” the filing asserts.

Republican lawmakers enacted the ban in April, overriding a veto by GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The governor vetoed the ban following pleas from pediatricians, social workers and the parents of transgender youth who said the measure would harm a community already at risk for depression and suicide.

At least seven transgender youth have been hospitalized because of suicide attempts since discussion about the treatment ban began, the ACLU said in its filing.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Public Schools announce fall plans
Springfield Public Schools says teacher at center of viral video controversy no longer employed
Customers demand refunds.
On Your Side: Fair Grove, Mo. customer one of thousands demanding recall for some Samsung refrigerators
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Police release new surveillance video of man wanted for questioning in attempted robbery in south Springfield, Mo.
Joan Vandenberg, 81, went missing Sunday night.
Greene County deputies locate woman reported missing
Officers responded to the crash around 6 p.m. near Campbell and Grand.
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Federal fugitive dies in Oregon County, Mo.
Federal fugitive discovered in Alton, Mo. after his death
Lucky Lynns had 35 arcade style gambling machines pulled during a raid on Monday morning.
Missouri Highway Patrol seizes 35 gambling machines from Lucky Lynns
Here are the forecast highs for Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and Dry for the next few days
Missouri Highway Patrol says it seized 35 gambling machines from Springfield business
Federal fugitive dies in Oregon County, Mo.
Federal fugitive dies in Oregon County, Mo.