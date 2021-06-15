Arkansas to submit new Medicaid expansion plan next month

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas will give the federal government next month the state’s overhauled Medicaid expansion proposal after federal officials blocked a work requirement, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday.

The state on Sunday began accepting public comment on t he proposed Medicaid plan and will hold two public hearings next week on the proposal. Hutchinson said the state planned to submit the proposal to President Joe Biden’s administration on July 14 and hoped for federal approval by November or December.

As with the current program, the overhauled expansion would continue using Medicaid funds to place recipients on private health insurance. It also includes incentives aimed at encouraging participants to work or meet certain health goals.

Arkansas unveiled the proposal after the Biden administration moved to roll back Medicaid work requirements in Arkansas and several other states. A federal judge blocked the Arkansas work requirement.

Hutchinson said he planned to go to Washington after submitting the proposal to meet with administration officials and advocate for the state’s plan.

