Advertisement

Arkansas to submit new Medicaid expansion plan next month

By Associated Press
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas will give the federal government next month the state’s overhauled Medicaid expansion proposal after federal officials blocked a work requirement, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday.

The state on Sunday began accepting public comment on t he proposed Medicaid plan and will hold two public hearings next week on the proposal. Hutchinson said the state planned to submit the proposal to President Joe Biden’s administration on July 14 and hoped for federal approval by November or December.

As with the current program, the overhauled expansion would continue using Medicaid funds to place recipients on private health insurance. It also includes incentives aimed at encouraging participants to work or meet certain health goals.

Arkansas unveiled the proposal after the Biden administration moved to roll back Medicaid work requirements in Arkansas and several other states. A federal judge blocked the Arkansas work requirement.

Hutchinson said he planned to go to Washington after submitting the proposal to meet with administration officials and advocate for the state’s plan.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Public Schools announce fall plans
Springfield Public Schools says teacher at center of viral video controversy no longer employed
Customers demand refunds.
On Your Side: Fair Grove, Mo. customer one of thousands demanding recall for some Samsung refrigerators
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Police release new surveillance video of man wanted for questioning in attempted robbery in south Springfield, Mo.
Joan Vandenberg, 81, went missing Sunday night.
Greene County deputies locate woman reported missing
Officers responded to the crash around 6 p.m. near Campbell and Grand.
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Federal fugitive dies in Oregon County, Mo.
Federal fugitive discovered in Alton, Mo. after his death
Lucky Lynns had 35 arcade style gambling machines pulled during a raid on Monday morning.
Missouri Highway Patrol seizes 35 gambling machines from Lucky Lynns
Here are the forecast highs for Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and Dry for the next few days
Missouri Highway Patrol says it seized 35 gambling machines from Springfield business
Federal fugitive dies in Oregon County, Mo.
Federal fugitive dies in Oregon County, Mo.