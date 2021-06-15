6 suffer injuries in boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (AP) — Five people from Nebraska were seriously injured when a boat exploded Tuesday at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the explosion happened near Sunrise Beach. The boat was docked when a mechanical failure caused a fuel-related fire, the patrol said.

James and Kari Hohenstein, Brad Vanwinkle and two children aged 12 and 16 were seriously injured. The 16-year-old and Vanwinkle were flow to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment, while the three others were taken to a nearby hospital.

A 2-year-old was taken by private vehicle to the hospital with minor injuries.

The people on the boat are from Gretna and Elkhorn, Nebraska.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.