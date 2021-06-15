City of Sparta, Mo. receives grant to revitalize its downtown

SPARTA, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Sparta, Mo. want input for plans to revitalize the downtown area.

City leaders will host a town hall meeting Tuesday night to discuss downtown revitalization plans. Missouri Main Street Connection awarded the community a grant to help revitalize its downtown area. The $30,000 total is made up of about $18,000 of grant funding and about $12,000 from the City of Sparta. The money will pay for planning the revitalization effort.

Mayor Jenni Davis says Sparta’s Main Street is much like a ghost town, except for the constant traffic going through on State Highway 14. She says they want to capitalize on the traffic, persuading travelers to stop.

She and her husband purchased an old building on Main Street. Davis plans to put in a coffee shop and a general store. She believes Sparta can be the gateway to the Mark Twain National Forest, which is only a few miles east of the small town. She hopes the meeting with the Missouri Main Street Connection will educate the community on the process. They will look for volunteers to serve on committees.

“We want the community to get involved,” said Mayor Davis. “Like I cannot stress enough, Missouri Main Street, they don’t want to come to a town where the community is not involved. So we want people to get out, come learn, find out what it’s about.”

The town hall meeting in Sparta begins tonight at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15th, at Sparta High School.

