Advertisement

COVID-19 healthcare worker uses dead patient’s bank card to buy vending machine snacks

Ayesha Basharat was given two, five-month jail terms to run concurrently, both suspended for 18...
Ayesha Basharat was given two, five-month jail terms to run concurrently, both suspended for 18 months, according to the police department.(West Midlands Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM England (Gray News) - A healthcare assistant working on a COVID-19 ward pleaded guilty in court earlier this month to using a dead patient’s bank card to buy snacks from a hospital vending machine.

According to the West Midlands Police Department, Ayesha Basharat took an 83-year-old woman’s card after she died at Heartlands Hospital Jan. 24.

Police say Basharat used the stolen bank card just 17 minutes after the patient died. Basharat was arrested Jan. 28 when she tried to use the card at the hospital again during her shift.

The hospital worker used the bank card to buy snacks from a vending machine.
The hospital worker used the bank card to buy snacks from a vending machine.(West Midlands Police Department)

The healthcare worker initially told police she found the card on the floor and it got “muddled up” with her own card.

Basharat admitted in court last week to theft and fraud by false representation. She was given two, five-month jail terms to run concurrently, both suspended for 18 months, according to the police department.

“This was an abhorrent breach of trust and distressing for the victim’s family,” said investigating officer DC Andrew Snowdon. “They were having to come to terms with the death of a loved one from Covid when they found the bank card missing – and then of course the realization that the card was taken by someone who should have been caring for her.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Public Schools announce fall plans
Springfield Public Schools says teacher at center of viral video controversy no longer employed
Customers demand refunds.
On Your Side: Fair Grove, Mo. customer one of thousands demanding recall for some Samsung refrigerators
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Police release new surveillance video of man wanted for questioning in attempted robbery in south Springfield, Mo.
Joan Vandenberg, 81, went missing Sunday night.
Greene County deputies locate woman reported missing
Officers responded to the crash around 6 p.m. near Campbell and Grand.
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Federal fugitive dies in Oregon County, Mo.
Federal fugitive discovered in Alton, Mo. after his death
Lucky Lynns had 35 arcade style gambling machines pulled during a raid on Monday morning.
Missouri Highway Patrol seizes 35 gambling machines from Lucky Lynns
People take part in a worship service during the annual Southern Baptist Convention meeting...
Southern Baptists resist push from right in divisive vote
Here are the forecast highs for Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and Dry for the next few days
A worker, at left, tends to a customer at a cosmetics shop amid the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday,...
Study: Half of US cosmetics contain toxic chemicals