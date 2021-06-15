Advertisement

Democratic candidate launches bid for Arkansas governor

Pine Bluff, Ark., native Christopher "Chris" Jones has announced his candidacy to be the next...
Pine Bluff, Ark., native Christopher "Chris" Jones has announced his candidacy to be the next governor of Arkansas. The Democrat is a physicist and an ordained minister.(Source: Chris Jones for Governor campaign)
By Associated Press
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The former head of a North Little Rock nonprofit that helps entrepreneurs said Tuesday that he would seek next year’s Democratic nomination for Arkansas governor.

Chris Jones is the former executive director of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub. He joins several candidates in seeking the Democratic nomination for governor next year.

Other Democratic candidates who have announced a bid include Supha Xayprasith-Mays, Anthony Bland and James “Rus” Russell. Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge seek the Republican nomination next year.

Term limits bar Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson from seeking reelection next year.

Democrats face an uphill climb in Arkansas, where Republicans hold all statewide partisan offices and control both Legislature chambers.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Public Schools announce fall plans
Springfield Public Schools says teacher at center of viral video controversy no longer employed
Customers demand refunds.
On Your Side: Fair Grove, Mo. customer one of thousands demanding recall for some Samsung refrigerators
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Police release new surveillance video of man wanted for questioning in attempted robbery in south Springfield, Mo.
Joan Vandenberg, 81, went missing Sunday night.
Greene County deputies locate woman reported missing
Officers responded to the crash around 6 p.m. near Campbell and Grand.
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Federal fugitive dies in Oregon County, Mo.
Federal fugitive discovered in Alton, Mo. after his death
Lucky Lynns had 35 arcade style gambling machines pulled during a raid on Monday morning.
Missouri Highway Patrol seizes 35 gambling machines from Lucky Lynns
Here are the forecast highs for Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and Dry for the next few days
Missouri Highway Patrol says it seized 35 gambling machines from Springfield business
Federal fugitive dies in Oregon County, Mo.
Federal fugitive dies in Oregon County, Mo.