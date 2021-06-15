Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run killing Eagle Rock woman

By Madison Horner
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE ROCK, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating Sunday’s crash in Eagle Rock as a hit-and-run.

Dorthy Hickey, 86, of Golden, Mo. died in the crash. Her grandson suffered injuries. Investigators say the driver crossed the centerline and hit Hickey’s vehicle head-on.

First responders and neighbors are concerned as the driver remains on the run.

“The subject driving the vehicle, driving the truck he jumped out of the window we have eyewitnesses,” Eagle Rock Golden Mano Fire Chief Mark Pierson said.

Fire Chief Mark Pierson said eyewitnesses saw the driver hop the fence and take off running across the field. Troopers say the driver stole the truck from a nearby farmer.

”(The) Missouri Highway Patrol brought in a K-9 unit and tracked him up to another farm and then they lost the scent,” Pierson said.

Becka Johnson lives near the crash site. She says the situation is unnerving.

”Not knowing where he’s at knowing that they haven’t caught him and he could potentially be out here stealing things or hurting people and it’s just scary,” Becka Johnson said.

Johnson said she’s even taking extra steps to ensure the safety of her family during this time.

”I won’t lie I’ve checked my doors a couple times extra at night just to make sure they’re locked, but I just really hope that they catch him soon it would make me sleep a little bit better,” Johnson said.

Another neighbor is keeping an extra eye on her belongings as well.

”But now what it does make us do is be a little more watchful of everybody’s property to make sure that we’re all okay,” Carolyn Bishop said.

Bishop, who is a neighbor, said she wonders if the person who ran off knew neighbors in the area.

”You begin to wonder who actually has what because the place the gentleman went to was far enough removed that you can’t help but think he had to of known somehow that the equipment was there,” Bishop said.

This is the 58th fatality of the year for Troop D.

If you have any information about the crash you’re urged to call the Missouri Highway Patrol at 1-800-525-5555.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Public Schools announce fall plans
Springfield Public Schools says teacher at center of viral video controversy no longer employed
Customers demand refunds.
On Your Side: Fair Grove, Mo. customer one of thousands demanding recall for some Samsung refrigerators
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Police release new surveillance video of man wanted for questioning in attempted robbery in south Springfield, Mo.
Joan Vandenberg, 81, went missing Sunday night.
Greene County deputies locate woman reported missing
Officers responded to the crash around 6 p.m. near Campbell and Grand.
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Federal fugitive dies in Oregon County, Mo.
Federal fugitive discovered in Alton, Mo. after his death
Lucky Lynns had 35 arcade style gambling machines pulled during a raid on Monday morning.
Missouri Highway Patrol seizes 35 gambling machines from Lucky Lynns
Here are the forecast highs for Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and Dry for the next few days
Missouri Highway Patrol says it seized 35 gambling machines from Springfield business
Federal fugitive dies in Oregon County, Mo.
Federal fugitive dies in Oregon County, Mo.