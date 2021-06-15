Missouri Highway Patrol searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run killing Eagle Rock woman

EAGLE ROCK, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating Sunday’s crash in Eagle Rock as a hit-and-run.

Dorthy Hickey, 86, of Golden, Mo. died in the crash. Her grandson suffered injuries. Investigators say the driver crossed the centerline and hit Hickey’s vehicle head-on.

First responders and neighbors are concerned as the driver remains on the run.

“The subject driving the vehicle, driving the truck he jumped out of the window we have eyewitnesses,” Eagle Rock Golden Mano Fire Chief Mark Pierson said.

Fire Chief Mark Pierson said eyewitnesses saw the driver hop the fence and take off running across the field. Troopers say the driver stole the truck from a nearby farmer.

”(The) Missouri Highway Patrol brought in a K-9 unit and tracked him up to another farm and then they lost the scent,” Pierson said.

Becka Johnson lives near the crash site. She says the situation is unnerving.

”Not knowing where he’s at knowing that they haven’t caught him and he could potentially be out here stealing things or hurting people and it’s just scary,” Becka Johnson said.

Johnson said she’s even taking extra steps to ensure the safety of her family during this time.

”I won’t lie I’ve checked my doors a couple times extra at night just to make sure they’re locked, but I just really hope that they catch him soon it would make me sleep a little bit better,” Johnson said.

Another neighbor is keeping an extra eye on her belongings as well.

”But now what it does make us do is be a little more watchful of everybody’s property to make sure that we’re all okay,” Carolyn Bishop said.

Bishop, who is a neighbor, said she wonders if the person who ran off knew neighbors in the area.

”You begin to wonder who actually has what because the place the gentleman went to was far enough removed that you can’t help but think he had to of known somehow that the equipment was there,” Bishop said.

This is the 58th fatality of the year for Troop D.

If you have any information about the crash you’re urged to call the Missouri Highway Patrol at 1-800-525-5555.

