Driver smashes into living room of town home in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say nobody suffered any injuries after a driver smashed into a town home in south Springfield Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of East Redrex around 10 a.m. That is near James River Freeway and Fremont Avenue.

Investigators say the driver mistakenly hit the gas instead of the brake. The van ended up in the living room of the town home.

