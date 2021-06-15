Advertisement

Driver smashes into living room of town home in south Springfield

Officers responded to the 1500 block of East Reddix around 10 a.m.
Officers responded to the 1500 block of East Reddix around 10 a.m.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say nobody suffered any injuries after a driver smashed into a town home in south Springfield Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of East Redrex around 10 a.m. That is near James River Freeway and Fremont Avenue.

Investigators say the driver mistakenly hit the gas instead of the brake. The van ended up in the living room of the town home.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Public Schools announce fall plans
Springfield Public Schools says teacher at center of viral video controversy no longer employed
Customers demand refunds.
On Your Side: Fair Grove, Mo. customer one of thousands demanding recall for some Samsung refrigerators
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Police release new surveillance video of man wanted for questioning in attempted robbery in south Springfield, Mo.
Joan Vandenberg, 81, went missing Sunday night.
Greene County deputies locate woman reported missing
Officers responded to the crash around 6 p.m. near Campbell and Grand.
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Federal fugitive dies in Oregon County, Mo.
Federal fugitive discovered in Alton, Mo. after his death
Lucky Lynns had 35 arcade style gambling machines pulled during a raid on Monday morning.
Missouri Highway Patrol seizes 35 gambling machines from Lucky Lynns
Here are the forecast highs for Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and Dry for the next few days
Missouri Highway Patrol says it seized 35 gambling machines from Springfield business
Federal fugitive dies in Oregon County, Mo.
Federal fugitive dies in Oregon County, Mo.