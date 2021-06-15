Drury University looks ahead to 2021-2022 academic year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Following a year in which it was one of the few colleges and universities in America to hold fully in-person classes during the 2020 academic year, Drury University is looking ahead to fall of 2021.

“We were able to hold classes in our residential day school in-person this year for two reasons: solid planning with input from all stakeholders, and the diligence and care of our entire DU community in following the protocols,” says Drury president Dr. Tim Cloyd. “I’m extremely proud of how our campus responded. Looking ahead to the fall, we’re ready to build on what we learned and return to a much more normal setting.”

The university has recently communicated the following details to returning and incoming students and families.

Vaccination

Drury University will not require students to be vaccinated next year. Drury is strongly encouraging all students to get vaccinated. More than a third of students were vaccinated by the end of the school year; many did so at on-campus clinics organized by the university.

“Anecdotally, we know some students were waiting until the end of the school year to get their shot, and we expect many will be vaccinated over the summer through their family physician or healthcare providers in their hometowns,” Cloyd says. “We will continue to track and report vaccination rates next school year.”

Drury will provide opportunities for students to be vaccinated during Fusion First Day for incoming freshman on Friday June 25; and is making plans to also do so during move-in and orientation weekend in late August.

As of mid-May, 93 percent of Drury faculty members were vaccinated.

Community Testing

Randomized, asymptomatic community testing a key reason why Drury was one of the 2 percent of U.S. colleges to hold classes fully in-person last year, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education. Drury will continue to continue a weekly testing program for unvaccinated students, faculty and staff next year. Proof of vaccination will be required to opt out of testing.

Masking and Social Distancing

Drury University ended masking requirements on campus May 27, in parallel with end of the City of Springfield’s mask mandate. In accordance with CDC and local public health guidelines, Drury recommends all unvaccinated individuals wear a mask and practice social distancing. However, the university will not require masks in academic or social settings next school year, regardless of vaccination status.

Some distancing measures may be in place in classrooms and certain academic settings. Capacities and food service operations in Drury’s cafeteria and campus cafe also will return to normal.

“Just as we did last year, Drury will follow the latest science and public health guidance in order to keep our campus safe and healthy,” says provost Dr. Beth Harville. “With that in mind, we want our community to know we will continue to adjust protocols as necessary based on the facts on the ground.”

