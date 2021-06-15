ER wait times are increasing, CoxHealth responds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency room wait times during the pandemic have reached new levels. More patients have been experiencing large wait times to get medical attention.

Amanda Hedgpeth, Vice President of Hospital Operations at CoxHealth, said patients should ask themselves what kind of care do they need.

“I would encourage a patient if they are sitting in a waiting room somewhere to evaluate if they are in the right location of care and ensure that they may be able to receive care in a different avenue,” said Hedgpeth. “Virtual visits is a fantastic option, we always encourage patients to contact their primary care office before seeking care unless it’s life threatening.”

CoxHealth officials said COVID-19, and staff and equipment shortages make wait times add up.

Hedgpeth said an increase in all types of cases expands wait times.

“Factors are just overall volume, so again with trauma season, I think our numbers are higher than what they normally are for other illnesses, injuries, and traumas because people haven’t done as much over the last year,” said Hedgpeth.

CoxHealth also explained more cases will come with the weather getting better and mask mandates getting relieved.

