ER wait times becoming a concern at Springfield’s Mercy Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency room wait times at hospitals in Springfield including Mercy and CoxHealth are longer than normal and are affecting multiple patients in need of care.

According to Craig McCoy, President of Mercy Hospital, the longer wait time is due to more patients seeking care during the summer, a recent substantial COVID-19 spike, staffing shortages, and not enough open beds.

“We see in our ER volume go up, on average is about 30 to 35 visits a day, over the last couple of weeks. And so it’s it’s kind of a perfect storm, if you will,” said McCoy.

The lack of beds is due to COVID-19 patients staying longer. According to Mercy, it has 59 COVID-19 patients in the facility as of June 15.

“When we wind up if the patient needs to be admitted and the beds not ready then they end up being held in a in a bed in the ER and so we’ve been boarding patients in the ER for a period of time,” said McCoy. “Some cases up to about 12 hours or so waiting on discharges most of the most of the beds that we’re trying to get them move to are ones that are monitored beds upstairs.”

Mercy representatives say this is not just a problem at their location, but it is being seen throughout of all of southwest Missouri.

“This is not just an issue with Mercy, we’re standing across southwest Missouri with other facilities we have as well as with other health systems and we’re seeing a pretty significant surge in ER volume,” said McCoy.

One local patient shared his situation with KY3 from an ER visit Saturday.

“We waited 10 hours Saturday night and finally gave up and left,” said patient David Funk. “Some around us waited 12 hours. We got X-ray and blood work but then sat all night in a freezing room waiting to seek further care.”

Funk expressed his frustrations.

“This is wasting so much energy, and have to clean all the blankets,” said Funk. “This is very slow process and needs to be corrected,” said Funk.

McCoy wants patients waiting this long to know it depends on the severity of the illness or injury.

“It’s based on the severity and the acuity of what’s going on with the individual when they come in,” McCoy said. “I would tell people if you feel that you’re having a medical emergency, by all means seek medical attention. If you go to an urgent care and they need that you need a higher level of treatment, they will transfer you over.”

